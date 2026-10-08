READER LETTER | What happened to the promised slipway at the Chalumna River?

I am a resident of Kayser's Beach and quite a while ago I had a good, frank and cordial conversion with an official of the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism at the Beacon Bay offices, regarding the lack of a slipway to launch boats for recreational activities at the Chalumna River.

I was told that the two road entries, one for the Kingfisher Estate and the other for farmland, are private and the owners are not allowed to share them with other users.

I was also told that there was a plan for a new slipway to be built at an approved site, and that it was on the desk of the MEC for signature and approval.

The plan would include space for parking vehicles and trailers, and the area would be managed by a designated KuGompo City light tackle fishing club with daily launching fees applicable.

Unfortunately, nothing appears to have been done.