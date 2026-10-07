We urge President Cyril Ramaphosa and international relations minister Ronald Lamola to try as much as possible to come to good terms with US before the matter escalates beyond measure.

Experience tells us that presidents who have problems with the US never succeed. We can speak of the likes the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Yasser Arafat, and Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein.

In all those cases the countries they represent were at the receiving end.

We need to have a holistic view of the gravity of this broken relationship between SA and the US.

I think the magnitude of the problems our country is facing are enormous. And surely, thus, the shoes are too big for Lamola to fill.

Dumisani Msila, Butterworth