Newly elected Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku has promised to accelerate service delivery, tackle the city's infrastructure backlog and bring government closer to residents as she begins her second term in office.

Faku secured a second term after defeating UDM councillor Nqabayomzi Kwankwa by 53 votes to 47 during a special council meeting in KuGompo City on Tuesday.

In her victory speech, Faku said her administration would be judged by its ability to improve residents' socio-economic conditions rather than by political promises.

"I stand here as a young woman that has been given the task of leading the city into a new era of rapid development.

"I come here to issue a message that we are going to accelerate our work of bringing the municipality closer to the people by accelerating service delivery in the manner that people desire.

"We say this knowing fully well that the people did not elect us because they simply love us but because they see in us individuals that can change their socio-economic reality and I stand here to affirm that we will live up to that expectation," she said.

Faku said the new leadership would focus on basic services, infrastructure and addressing long-standing problems, including potholes, poor revenue collection and the municipality's finances.

"Another major task we are confronted with is tackling historical challenges such as addressing our maintenance backlog in particular potholes, improving revenue collection, thus our finances and creating a clean government.

"This term of office is therefore meant to mature the systems that were already working and rapidly fixing all the challenges that concerned the people," she said.

She pledged to improve living conditions through better human settlements, sanitation, roads, electricity and traffic services, while prioritising infrastructure projects that could attract investment and create jobs.

Faku singled out unemployment, poverty and inequality as persistent challenges, particularly in Mdantsane, Ziphunza, Zwelitsha, Dimbaza, Kwelerha and Nompumelelo.

She called on businesses and other stakeholders to work with the municipality to retain and expand its industrial base.

The mayor also said the ANC had entered into a coalition with parties whose manifestos were aligned with its own, arguing that the agreement was about more than sharing political positions.

"We have looked at the manifesto of the political parties we are in coalition with and we believe most of them align with our organisation’s manifesto hence it was easy to speak to them to form a coalition that is not simply about sharing positions but also about fundamental issues of strategy that will benefit the residents of Buffalo City," she said.

Faku said the administration would also ensure that ratepayers in areas such as Beacon Bay, Gonubie, Bisho and Nahoon received services, including road maintenance, vegetation control, clean surroundings and reliable water and sanitation.

The coalition arrangement was reflected in her new mayoral committee, which includes representatives of parties that supported the ANC in Tuesday's vote — the EFF, Patriotic Alliance (PA), Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and African Independent Congress (AIC).

ANC regional treasurer Yomelela Tyali, who was elected deputy mayor, was appointed MMC for finance and economic development.

The EFF secured three portfolios, with its mayoral candidate Mkhululi Ndlevu appointed MMC for roads and infrastructure, Mziyanda Hlekiso taking responsibility for electricity and energy, and Noluthando Matyobeni heading environmental management.

The PAC's Lubabalo Popo was appointed political head of spatial planning and development, while PA councillor Graham Lottering returned as MMC for sports, recreation, arts and culture.

Lottering had previously held the portfolio before leaving the ANC and council in April, after Faku removed him from her mayoral committee. The decision was reversed following provincial ANC intervention.

The ANC retained several key portfolios. Clara Yekiso-Morolong remains responsible for solid waste, while Kwanele Majeke takes over public safety and emergency services, replacing NomaAfrica Maxongo, who was not included on the ANC's proportional representation list.

Nontyilelo Whittington was appointed political head of corporate services, Mayihlome Mcako will oversee human settlements, and Ntombekhaya Ntshebe takes charge of water and sanitation.

Faku said the coalition would prioritise stable municipal finances, accountability and listening to residents, while ensuring that service delivery was not disrupted.