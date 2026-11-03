A total of 38 informal traders operating at Marina Glen, famously known as eBuhlanti, received business equipment worth about R268,400 from Buffalo City metro (BCM) to improve their services and strengthen their livelihoods ahead of the festive season.

The handover, facilitated through the municipality’s local economic development (LED) function on Saturday, forms part of efforts to support informal businesses and expand economic opportunities for local traders.

The traders provide braai services to visitors seven days a week.

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said each trader received a pack containing umbrellas, aprons, caps, hats, stainless-steel serving dishes, chef’s knives, chopping boards, kitchen scissors, braai tongs, braai forks and a three-piece stainless-steel braai tool set.

Buku said the 38 beneficiaries were identified through the municipality’s existing database and a verification process conducted with the eBuhlanti Traders Committee to establish which traders were still operating at the braai stands.

BCM mayor Princess Faku said the initiative was an investment in the livelihoods of traders, particularly women, who contributed to economic activity at the coastal destination.

“This is more than handing over utensils. It is about investing in our people, supporting livelihoods and creating opportunities for our local traders to thrive," Faku said.

"These women play an important role in the economic activity of eBuhlanti Public Park, and we want to see their businesses grow and succeed,” Faku said.

For some traders, the equipment will help address longstanding resource constraints that have made it difficult to run their businesses efficiently.

Nonkqubela Gobinduku, a braai operator from Mdantsane, has been earning a living by preparing braais for visitors at the venue for the past 16 years.

She said the business was her sole source of income.

“I am entirely grateful for what BCM has done for us, as some of us were struggling to get resources to run our businesses,” Gobinduku said.

Fellow trader Bukelwa Menziwa said the equipment would make a significant difference as business activity picked up during the festive season.

“The festive season has already started, and eBuhlanti is one of the most popular places visited by revellers,” Menziwa said.

"That means we will get more clientele, as people will receive proper services from us while enjoying themselves at the beach or eBuhlanti.”

Buku said the municipality’s support for informal businesses extended beyond the equipment handover, with initiatives including the provision of trading containers in designated areas across the metro.

He said the rollout of the containers was an ongoing programme aimed at creating better trading opportunities and providing a more conducive environment for informal businesses.

The municipality also facilitated training programmes and workshops to strengthen traders’ business skills, improve their operational capacity and support business growth.

Buku said the city planned to continue supporting informal traders across Buffalo City, subject to budget availability.

Traders in other areas had already received assistance, including umbrellas and cooler boxes.

He said the municipality would monitor the impact of the eBuhlanti intervention through regular site visits, engagements with traders and verification of their business activities.

Feedback from beneficiaries, business performance and improvements in trading conditions would also be assessed to determine the initiative’s effectiveness.

The municipality has allocated R10m for infrastructure to support informal trading across the metro and a further R1m for SMME and co-operative support.

Buku said the city planned to build on improvements at eBuhlanti by creating a conducive trading environment and supporting businesses through skills development, training and ongoing engagement.

The intervention comes as the municipality continues to upgrade Marina Glen, with improved facilities, including braai stands and ablution facilities, aimed at creating a cleaner and more attractive environment for visitors and traders.

Buku said the municipality’s parks and community services department was responsible for ensuring that toilet facilities, water, electricity, cleaning services and security at the park remained operational daily.

Faku urged the beneficiaries to take care of the equipment, maintain high hygiene standards and continue providing quality services to customers.

She said the initiative formed part of the municipality’s broader efforts to support informal businesses, promote inclusive economic development and ensure public spaces contributed to local economic activity.

Daily Dispatch