WANDIPHA ANTONI

Zuney Intermediate School near Alexandria recently celebrated Grade 9 pupil Emihle Buku’s selection for the prestigious Eastern Cape Aviation School. Emihle achieved outstanding results in Mathematics and has been awarded a scholarship to the programme.

The programme is a three-way partnership between the Eastern Cape Department of Education, 43 Air School and Port Alfred High School. It focuses on STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and aerospace science, including aero-maritime studies under the Three-Stream Model. Eastern Cape Grade 9 learners who will progress to Grade 10 are eligible for selection based on their maths and science performance, and supported by provincial bursaries.

For Emihle, the journey began with a highly competitive selection test managed by the Eastern Cape Education Department. They were looking for 25 learners who demonstrated outstanding abilities in Mathematics, Science and English. Each of the top 25 was awarded a scholarship worth R1.4 million to support the rest of their high school journey.

Emihle is one of the 25 successesful candidates selected from various districts across the province. Alongside them, she will continue her Grade 10,11 and 12 studies at Port Alfred High School. In addition to her regular school programme, every Friday she will attend classes at 43 Air school, where she will develop her knowledge and skills in the aviation industry.

The scholarship will cover her educational expenses, including accommodation, until she completes her schooling.

At just 13 years, Emihle will also have to adjust to living far away from her family as she pursues her dream.

The achievement has brought great excitement and pride to the school and the broader Zuney farming community, as well as nearby Alexandria. Emihle’s success has inspired many and opened doors to possibilities that once seemed far beyond the reach of children in South Africa’s rural areas.

Zuney Intermediate School principal Zakunzima Tyala expressed his appreciation for the opportunity brought to the school. In a celebration at the school last Thursday he thanked everyone who had contributed to Emihle’s achievement, and congratulated her mother, Nokwanguye Buku. He also expressed pride in having such an exceptional learner representing the school.

The community is now looking forward to the day when Zuney and Alexandria will celebrate the homecoming of their pilot.

Zuney Intermediate School in the heart of farmland west of Alexandria is a public combined school in the Quintile 3 category, meaning families do not pay tuition fees. As a combined school, it covers Grades R through 12 and has six teachers and about 150 pupils.

Emihle’s achievement is reminder that great dreams can come from small beginnings.

The Three Streams Model (Source: Department of Basic Education)

The Three Streams Model is a curriculum framework that divides learning into academic, vocational, and occupational pathways. It aims to reduce youth unemployment, address skills mismatches, and offer alternatives to a purely academic matric route.

• Academic Stream: Focuses on general, theoretical education and prepares learners for university and higher education.

• Vocational Stream: Focuses on applied and technical learning—such as Civil, Electrical, or Mechanical Technology, Technical Mathematics, and Engineering Graphics and Design—to prepare students for technical professions, artisan training, and TVET or university of technology study.