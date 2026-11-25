Family, dignitaries, and activists gathered at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia to celebrate the life and legacy of South Africa's first female deputy president, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Mourners remembered her as a devoted mother, unifier, and tireless global humanitarian who dedicated her life to the service of others.
Throughout the poignant state memorial service, speakers reflected on her profound impact as a public servant, former UN Women executive director, and champion of grassroots empowerment, ahead of her official category two state funeral in Middledrift.
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