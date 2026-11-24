Hundreds of scholar transport operators in the Eastern Cape are struggling to keep their businesses afloat as unpaid government invoices approach R50m in two districts, with some losing their vehicles to banks and pupils facing disrupted schooling.

The provincial department of transport owes operators R49.5m in Amathole and Chris Hani, affecting a combined 823 operators, according to transport MEC Xolile Nqatha.

The figures were disclosed in a written response to a question from ANC MPL Sweetness Mbonyana.

Nqatha said outstanding invoices in Chris Hani amounted to R18.9m, affecting 345 operators, while Amathole had the largest debt at R30.6m, affecting 478 operators.

The response also showed that a significant number of invoices had not been paid within the state’s 30-day payment commitment.

In Chris Hani, 414 invoices were between zero and 30 days old, 222 were between 31 and 47 days old, and a further 77 were between 61 and 74 days old.

In Amathole, 598 invoices were between zero and 30 days old, 208 were between 31 and 47 days old, while 116 were between 48 and 199 days old.

The figures come months after scholar transport operators in parts of the two districts embarked on a strike over unpaid invoices, disrupting the transport of pupils.

Operators said at least 65 vehicles had been repossessed by banks because of payment difficulties.

At Ida High School in Indwe, pupils missed classes for more than a week during the disruption.

Nqatha said both districts were committed to paying operators within 30 days.

He said Chris Hani had introduced measures to improve payment administration, including deploying National Youth Service students from the department’s head office to strengthen staff capacity in the scholar transport value chain.

“The acting district managers engage regularly with district Santaco executive leadership to update on payments, non-payments and all challenges the district experiences within scholar transport,” he said.

Nqatha said the district also engaged with the department of education, school principals and operators to ensure pupils continued receiving transport services.

Internal controls had been strengthened, he said, with operators required to submit compliance documents alongside their monthly invoices to reduce rejections and improve payment processing.

However, Santaco provincial chair Lungiswa Mabija said the provincial government had repeatedly made promises without resolving the problem.

“Since last year, no scholar transport operator could say they had a good year because of the inconsistency in payments,” she said.

“The MEC always makes it seem like a small administrative issue but our operators yearly, are losing their cars to banks."

Mabija warned that pupils would ultimately bear the consequences.

“We’ve seen limited engagement with the provincial government after we saw that what they say, is not reflected on paper,” she said.

“The problem is more far-reaching than Amathole and Chris Hani.

Nqatha acknowledged that funding remained a challenge, revealing that the department was engaging the provincial treasury to request additional funding to address a projected budget shortfall and recurring cash-flow pressures within the scholar transport programme.

“This intervention is aimed at ensuring the availability of sufficient funds to meet payment obligations and sustain transport services to affected schools,” he said.

Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Co-operative board chair Mzwandile Nkewana said that after staging a protest outside premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office earlier this year, the co-operative had obtained powers of attorney signed by operators who wanted it to engage the department and demand payment on their behalf.

Nkewana said operators across the province had complained of months of non-payment and vehicles being repossessed.

Mbonyana said the delays had serious implications for service delivery and pupils’ right to education.

“These delays threaten the financial sustainability of small transport businesses, pushing operators into debt, exposing them to vehicle repossession and potentially forcing them to suspend services,” she said.

“Ultimately, it is learners, particularly those from poor and rural communities who depend on scholar transport, who bear the greatest burden through absenteeism, disrupted schooling and unequal access to education."

Mbonyana said the problem went beyond the financial impact on operators and reflected a failure of financial management and administrative accountability by the department.

“The government cannot claim to prioritise education while failing to honour its contractual obligations to the very service providers who make access to education possible."