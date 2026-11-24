Deputy President Paul Mashatile has paid a moving tribute to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka during a state memorial service at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg. Mashatile honoured the pioneering former deputy president as an exceptional leader whose lifelong commitment to equality, education, and the empowerment of women and youth fundamentally transformed South Africa.
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