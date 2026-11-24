Preparations are underway for the state funeral of South Africa’s first female deputy president, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who passed away at the age of 71 following medical complications. She will be laid to rest with category 2 honours in Middledrift, Eastern Cape, following an illustrious career dedicated to public service and global gender equality.
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