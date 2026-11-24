Two Eastern Cape traditional leaders have been celebrated on the national stage after winning top honours at the inaugural South African Traditional Leaders Awards held at Sun City. Nkosi Mziyakise Kaulela was named the country's best traditional leader, while Nkosi Velile Ndevu took home the award for sports development.

The landmark ceremony brought together traditional leaders and government dignitaries, highlighting the vital role of traditional leadership in community upliftment, youth empowerment, and rural development across South Africa.