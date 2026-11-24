Runners and supporters of the 2026 Comrades Marathon have raised more than R1.33m to strengthen wildlife conservation, equip anti-poaching teams and support the wellbeing of rangers in SA’s national parks.

The funds, raised for SANParks honorary rangers, through the marathon’s Amabeadibeadi charity campaign, will help monitor lions and cheetahs, provide a trained anti-poaching dog and offer trauma and resilience support to frontline conservation staff.

Among the beneficiaries is Project Embrace, a programme that supports rangers’ mental wellbeing and helps them cope with the pressures of protecting wildlife.

Gavin Abel, chair of the honorary rangers’ Comrades Marathon Amabeadibeadi committee, said the contributions would support several national parks.

“This is a major endeavour that people are really committed to, and together we are making a significant impact in our national parks. We are deeply grateful to every Race4Charity runner who contributed to the conservation of our national heritage, and to the Comrades Marathon Association, sponsors and supporters who made this result possible.”

In the Karoo National Park, funding will pay for new tracking collars for lions, replacing units nearing the end of their battery life and allowing monitoring to continue.

Cheetah conservation in the Kruger National Park will also benefit. According to the honorary rangers, new survey techniques have revealed populations smaller than previously estimated.

The funding will support co-ordinated monitoring across the Greater Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area, using improved data collection, citizen science partnerships and population analysis to help conservation teams track the animals across borders.

Anti-poaching teams will receive support through communications infrastructure, essential field equipment and a new trained dog for the K9 units.

“This funding translates campaign donations into tangible, on-the-ground conservation outcomes. In this way, the Comrades Marathon’s legacy extends beyond the road, directly reinforcing SA’s role as custodian of some of the world’s most significant and vulnerable wildlife populations,” Abel said.

The largest contribution came through Race4Charity, where runners encouraged supporters to sponsor their efforts. SANParks honorary rangers received R759,093 — 69% of the total raised through the platform.

Other contributions came from donations made when runners entered the race, merchandise sold by honorary rangers at the Comrades Expo and Toyota Win-a-Car Competition ticket sales.

The Comrades Marathon Association formally handed over the funds on August 27.

Abel said allocations were guided by conservation needs identified by SANParks for individual parks, alongside the priorities communicated to runners and donors.

Runners taking part in the 2027 Comrades Marathon can support the work by choosing SANParks honorary rangers as their Race4Charity beneficiary and encouraging friends, family and other supporters to sponsor them.