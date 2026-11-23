Two traditional leaders from the Eastern Cape have claimed top honours at the inaugural national South African Traditional Leaders Awards (SATLAs), held at Sun City Resort in the North West. Nkosi Mzikayise Kaulela was named the country’s Best Traditional Leader, whilst Nkosi Velile Ndevu secured the award for Best Traditional Leader in Sport Development and Traditional Sports.

The landmark national ceremony, attended by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, celebrated the essential contributions of traditional leadership to community development, social cohesion, and the preservation of cultural heritage across South Africa.