Parliament has paid tribute to former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, remembering her as a trailblasing leader who broke barriers for women in politics and dedicated her life to fighting for equality and social justice.

Mlambo-Ngcuka’s death was announced by acting president, Paul Mashatile, on Friday night.

In his announcement, Mashatile said he had learned with shock and sadness of the passing of former Mlambo-Ngcuka.

“The Acting President has conveyed his deepest condolences to the Mlambo-Ngcuka family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and the people of South Africa. The family has asked for privacy at this time, whilst they deeply appreciate ongoing messages of support from South Africans and the global community.”

In a statement, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said they had received news of her death with profound sadness.

The presiding officers highlighted Mlambo-Ngcuka’s contribution to South Africa’s democratic transition as one of the first generation of MPs to serve in the country’s democratic Parliament.

She chaired the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration and also served in the Constitutional Assembly, where she helped draft South Africa’s democratic Constitution, whose 30th anniversary is being marked this year.

“On behalf of Parliament, the Presiding Officers pay tribute to a courageous and principled activist, a steadfast opponent of apartheid and a tireless advocate for social justice, human dignity and the rights of women and girls,” the statement said.

Mlambo-Ngcuka went on to serve as deputy minister of trade and industry before becoming minister of minerals and energy.

Her appointment in 2005 as South Africa's first woman deputy president marked a historic milestone in the country's political history.

Beyond government, Mlambo-Ngcuka was an education advocate who founded the Umlambo Foundation to support teachers and improve learning opportunities for pupils.

Her work on women's rights later took her to the international stage when she became United Nations Under-Secretary-General and executive director of UN Women.

Didiza and Mtshweni-Tsipane said her contribution extended beyond South Africa, with her work advancing the cause of equality across the world.

“We honour her service to the people of South Africa and her contribution to the cause of equality across the world,” they said.

The presiding officers extended their condolences to her husband, Bulelani Ngcuka, the Ngcuka and Mlambo families, her loved ones and those who had served alongside her.