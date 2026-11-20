The write-off of 160 provincial government vehicles valued at more than R44m has caused a severe backlog in the Eastern Cape, leaving key frontline departments short of 90 replacement vehicles. Critical services have been hit hardest, with emergency medical services requiring 34 vehicles and the health department waiting for 24.

While provincial authorities attribute the vehicle losses over three financial years to prolonged road use, accidents, and rising crime, opposition lawmakers have raised alarm over weak consequence management, as officials cannot account for any public funds recovered from negligent drivers.