Despite living directly on the banks of the massive Sandile Dam reservoir, residents of Lower Zingcuka have faced dry household taps for months. Families displaced by the dam's historical construction are now forced to purchase rainwater or rely on neighbours, surrounded by millions of litres of bulk water they cannot access.

Compounding their distress, villagers are still waiting for more than R187m in outstanding land restitution payouts. Between municipal distribution failures and fraud investigations delaying financial settlements, frustration continues to mount across the community.