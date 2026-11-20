Traditional leaders from across SA are poised to converge on North West province for the 2026 South African Traditional Leaders Awards, a celebration of excellence, leadership and the contribution of traditional leaders to society.

The inaugural national awards ceremony will be held at Sun City on Saturday, marking a major step forward for an initiative that began in 2015 and has been held only in the Eastern Cape until now.

Hosted in partnership with the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Sun City, and the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Traditional Community, the awards recognise traditional leaders for their role in the preservation of SA’s cultural heritage and community development.

They also honour traditional leaders who are changing lives through community development, youth empowerment, good governance, sport, the empowerment of women and promotion of indigenous languages.

In total, 28 traditional leaders have been nominated for 42 awards across nine categories.

Four of the nominees are from the Eastern Cape.

Nkosi Mzikayise Kaulela of Ngqushwa is the province’s most nominated leader, and joint-most nominated leader nationally, with four nominations — tied with Kgoshi Mathupha Mokoena, the president of Contralesa.

Both are nominated for the overall award — Best Traditional Leader Nationally — as well as Best Traditional Leader in Governance.

Kaulela is also nominated for Best Traditional Leader in Community Development and Best Traditional Leader in Youth Development.

He is the head of the AmaBhele AseMbuthweni Traditional Council and chair of the Amathole Traditional Initiation Forum.

In the awards’ Eastern Cape edition in 2025, Kaulela won two gongs — one for Best Traditional Leader in the Province and another for Best Promoter of Traditional Sport.

“I am going to the national awards aiming to make not only my tribe proud but bring a smile to the Eastern Cape and AmaRharhabe Kingdom.

“I want to win all four awards, that is realistic and not over-ambitious,” Kaulela said.

The three other Eastern Cape nominees are Nkosi Velile Ndevu of AmaBomvana, nominated in the Sports Development and Traditional Sports category; Nkosikazi Nosizwe Phikisa of Centane (Restoring Dignity for Women); and Chief Wayne Petersen of Sarah Baartman, (Promoting Indigenous Languages).

National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders chair Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo said the awards were an important platform for recognising the achievements of traditional leaders making a meaningful difference in their communities.

“This celebration of South African royalty is, in essence, a platform for recognising the great achievements of traditional leaders in uplifting their communities.

“More importantly, it presents an opportunity to inspire and encourage traditional leaders across the country by shining a spotlight on what is possible and what can be emulated across rural SA.

“These awards are about leaders who uplift their communities.

“Leaders who build, who protect women, who develop youth, who farm, who promote language, who bring dignity back to rural SA.

“Each winner walks up not just for themselves, but for their people back home.”

The nine categories are: Community Development, Restoring Dignity for Women, Youth Development, Governance, Business and Business Development, Sports Development and Traditional Sports, The Best National Traditional Leader, Promoting Indigenous Languages, and Farming.

The awards were founded in 2015 by a senior ANC figure in the Eastern Cape, Nanziwe Fatima Rulashe-Nesi and have entered into a five-year partnership with Sun City.

“It is a celebration of heritage, leadership, culture and excellence on a national stage rooted in community empowerment,” Rulashe-Nesi said.

“We must celebrate our traditional leaders big time and we are not doing them a favour, but recognising them.

“These leaders fought for this country and contributed in many aspects including education, heritage and defended the land."

Forum of the SA Kings chair Ndamase Ndamase said: “This is a beautiful concept and it will go a long way in inspiring many traditional leaders to work harder for the development of their communities.”

In the Eastern Cape edition of the awards in 2025, Libode’s Emafini’s Nkosi Thembelihle Badibanise Koyana, 34, who won the Best Traditional Leader in Community Development category, drove home in a new long-wheelbase 2025 Toyota Hilux 2.4GD single cab bakkie fitted with cattle rails and other extras.