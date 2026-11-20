Police in the Eastern Cape have launched an investigation after a 14-year-old boy was allegedly subjected to unlawful circumcision without parental consent. The teenager was reportedly taken to an initiation school after returning home from school in Bhanzayi Extension, Egoli.

The incident has sparked outrage and prompt condemnation from the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), which reiterated that initiating underage minors is illegal under customary law.