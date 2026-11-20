The risk of being murdered is highest in the Eastern Cape, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- The Eastern Cape recorded the highest murder risk nationally, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
- Murders in the province rose by 36 to 1,068 between July and September, marking the country's steepest regional increase.
- Nationwide, 5,590 people were killed in the second quarter, equating to an average of 60 murders every day.
- Adult males made up the vast majority of victims in the Eastern Cape, accounting for 901 deaths.
- Arguments and misunderstandings were the leading motive, resulting in 228 murders, while mob justice and vigilantism claimed 53 lives.
- Eight Eastern Cape police precincts featured among South Africa's top 30 stations for reported murders.