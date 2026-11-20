The risk of being murdered is highest in the Eastern Cape, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

This was revealed by acting police minister Feroz Cachalia on Friday as he released the second-quarter crime statistics.

Murders in the province increased by 36 to 1,068 between July and September 2026.

The province recorded the highest increase among the three provinces where murders rose during this period.

The other two were the Northern Cape, with 11 additional murders, and the Free State, with nine.

“During this quarter, 5,590 murders were recorded, which is still far too high, as it means that on average 60 people were murdered per day.

“Again, this crime is not randomly distributed but takes place in specific hotspots.



“For example, the risk of being murdered in the Eastern Cape is the highest followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Again, the risk is not the same everywhere in each of these provinces, but in specific localities,” Cachalia said.

Adult males accounted for 901 of the murders, followed by females at 135 and children at 35.

KwaZakhele, New Brighton, Motherwell, Ngcobo, Willowvale, Mthatha, Walmer and KwaNobuhle were among the country’s top 30 police stations for reported murders.

A total of 228 murders were attributed to arguments, misunderstandings, provocation and fights.

Robbery-related murders claimed the lives of 40 people, while retaliation, revenge and punishment saw 35 people lose their lives.

Vigilantism and mob justice claimed the lives of 53 people across the province.