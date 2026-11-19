In celebration of the life and times of the six University of Fort Hare students who died in Saturday’s crash on the N2 near eMaXesibeni, the university will host a joint memorial service on Friday in Mbizana.

The service is in collaboration with the families and all stakeholders, including the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality.

This will be ahead of five funeral services and burials to be held in the respective villages in and around Mbizana this weekend.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipal manager Luvuyo Mahlaka confirmed on Wednesday that the memorial service to be hosted by the university would be held at the municipal hall in the CBD.

He said all six students, five males and one female, had been identified, and arrangements were being made between all stakeholders, including the families, university, municipality, Alfred Nzo district, disaster management, the provincial government, business community, traditional leaders, as well as the department of higher education and training.

“While not gazetted as a disaster, this has been categorised as a major incident for the local municipality, and we all have to pull together with all the stakeholders,” he said.

“This is a massive responsibility. We have never experienced something like this before.”

He confirmed that funerals would start on Saturday, with the last one on November 28.

“We are working with the bereaved families and assisting where there is need and request, including logistics,” he said.

The six deceased students, all from Mbizana, have been identified as:

* Esethu Ntusi, 24, (Bachelor of Agriculture in Economics, 2nd year) from Mgungu village in the Amadiba administrative area outside Mbizana;

* Mawande Mathe (Bachelor of Commerce, 3rd year) from Nyaka village in the Imizizi administrative area in Mbizana;

* Inga Gqele, 22, (Bachelor of Education, 3rd year) from Seaview village in Mbizana;

* Vuyo Gqamane, 21, (Bachelor of Science, 2nd year) from Didi village;

* Lubabalo Hlongwe (BSc Agriculture in Animal Production, 1st year) from Dotye; and

* Mawande Gologo, 26, (Bachelor of Education, 3rd year) from Monti village.

Five of the students will be buried in different villages in Mbizana this weekend.

On Saturday, Ntusi will be buried at Mgungu village and Gqamane will be buried in Monti village.

On Sunday, Gqele will be buried at Plangweni village, Gologo will be buried at Lubala Location in KwaNcamani and Hlongwe will be buried at Dotye village near Redoubt.

Mawande Mathe, who died in hospital on Monday, will be buried at Nyaka on November 28.

Earlier, there was concern that at least one family was struggling to bury their loved one, as the student was found not to be part of the family funeral policy.

But now the Ntusi family, after taking up their predicament with the municipality, are breathing a sigh of relief after the intervention of the municipality and other stakeholders, including the business sector and taxi industry, among others.

The Ntusi family is now going ahead with the funeral on Saturday.

Her brother and family spokesperson, Lunga Gama, appreciated the support they received to ensure the family gave their loved one a dignified send-off.

“The municipality has, among other things, committed to provide us with a coffin, tent, chairs, two sheep, a hearse, and yes, this will ensure that my sister is given a dignified send-off.

“We are very thankful to the municipality and all those who assist, and also those, including the university, who committed to assist us in many other ways.

“We also appreciate the assistance from the taxi association.

“It was just like rubbing salt in the wound when the insurance company refused to bury my sister, saying that she was not among the children in our mother’s insurance policy.

“We thank everyone for the support as they take the heavy burden off our shoulders,” he said.

Ntusi, a mother of two young children, turned 24 on October 31.

The university said all the students who died or were injured were undergraduates.

The university initially reported that 13 students were involved.

After further verification, it confirmed that 15 registered undergraduate students were in the taxi.

Six have died, two remain in hospital, and seven students with minor injuries have been discharged, according to the municipality.

Nine of the 15 were registered in the Faculty of Education, four in the Faculty of Science and Agriculture, and two in the Faculty of Management and Commerce.

The students were travelling from the university’s main campus in Dikeni to Mbizana for the summer holidays when the Toyota Quantum taxi they were in collided head-on with a truck at about 7am on Saturday near eMaXesibeni (Mount Ayliff).