Rural communities in Mpondoland, where the government is building the R20bn N2 Wild Coast road, have accused the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) and its contractors of damaging wetlands and watercourses that have supplied them with water for decades.

Villagers in two administrative areas between the Msikaba and Mtentu rivers have reportedly been affected by the shortages since the project started.

The Daily Dispatch has seen a research report by senior ecologist Steven Ellery, commissioned by the Amadiba Crisis Committee and the Khanyayo Crisis Committee, which identified repeated “aquatic compliance failures” during construction.

However, Sanral spokesperson Lwando Mahlasela said the project's potential environmental impacts had been “comprehensively investigated and assessed” as part of the environmental impact assessment (EIA), which included several specialist studies and peer reviews.

He said potential impacts on biodiversity, including wetlands, had been assessed as among the most significant residual negative effects of construction in the greenfield road sections, including those between the Msikaba and Mtentu rivers.

Amadiba Crisis Committee spokesperson Nonhle Mbuthuma said the expert report, which has been submitted to the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, had identified 31 breaches of the environmental authorisation along that section of the project, “destroying wetlands, biodiversity and water courses” along the N2 and numerous access roads.

“Sanral’s contractor has taken the natural water supply away from hundreds of families in Khanyayo and Thahle [administrative areas],” she said.

“The brutal violation of people’s cultural rights in Pondoland and destruction of the environment must stop.”

Ellery’s report, released in July, found that some watercourses, including wetlands, had been damaged by excessive sedimentation caused by inadequate stormwater and erosion control.

It also identified excessive and unnecessary disturbance of wetlands and watercourses during construction.

The report raised concerns about potentially unauthorised access road crossings through watercourses and soil stockpiled in riparian areas, resulting in excessive sedimentation.

Riparian areas are transitional zones between land and water, typically along wetlands, rivers, streams or lakes, that have moist soil and high biodiversity.

The report also found that some access roads visible on the ground did not appear on the project maps, while construction waste had been dumped in riparian channels.

It recommended that a water-quality study be conducted at multiple sites across the project's development footprint.

Concerns about the environmental impact of the N2 project have extended to the Mtentu River, which is known for attracting kingfish that swim upstream seasonally.

About five years ago, residents and local fishermen raised fears that the road project could threaten the migration of the fish.

Wild Coast Development Forum chair Dr Div de Villiers said research had shown that kingfish specifically sought out the Mtentu River as a refuge when seawater temperatures became very cold.

“Note that Mtentu is not fresh water but it is a very clean river.

"Communities are concerned that it is being polluted and silted through inland activities, including Sanral road construction,” he said.

De Villiers said the forum shared residents' concerns about damage to wetlands, particularly where haul roads — which are designed for the transporting of heavy materials — were being built, causing large-scale environmental degradation.

“We believe that some of the damage has been authorised as inevitable in terms of the environmental authorisation and a certain amount of rehabilitation will be done.

"There are also Biodiversity Offset Agreements because it was anticipated that there would be serious environmental damage by the road construction.

"However, what concerns us is that it appears that wetlands are being damaged and infilled in areas that were not authorised.

"There are thus legitimate questions regarding the compliance with conditions of the authorisation.

"There are further questions about whether environmental control officers are being sufficiently vigilant in monitoring Sanral and its contractors.”

Mbuthuma said Sanral had failed to raise the possibility of a water crisis during public consultations.

“As rural or village people we depend on streams, which in turn depend on these wetlands.

"If you destroy the wetlands, it means the streams are going to dry up,” she said.

She also claimed that some residents, particularly young children, had developed skin rashes or suffered from diarrhoea after drinking water delivered by tankers.

Thahle resident Babalwa Dlangamandla, who lives with young children and a disabled parent, said her family sometimes waited up to two weeks for water to be delivered after a freshwater spring near her home was destroyed.

Mahlasela maintained that the EIA had included the identification, investigation and assessment of relevant alternative route options for the greenfield sections of the project.

He said that, because of the significant residual — or unavoidable — negative impacts on natural habitats, the Record of Decision (RoD) and environmental authorisation issued by the former department of environmental affairs in April 2020 required a biodiversity offset agreement to be negotiated with the relevant authorities and signed before construction in the greenfield sections could begin.

The RoD also required Sanral to appoint a suitably qualified and experienced wetland specialist to delineate all affected wetlands in the greenfield sections and identify specific mitigation measures before construction began.

“Various project management structures have been established to oversee and manage ongoing construction activities in the greenfield road sections of the project,” Mahlasela said.

He added that 19 temporary water tanks had been provided and were regularly filled with potable water, while 19 boreholes fitted with hand pumps would also be installed as part of the project.

The long-delayed highway and bridge project, aimed at linking the Eastern Cape with KwaZulu-Natal, has triggered community protests over the years.

It is now scheduled to be completed in 2029.