Former Border Rugby Union acting president Asanda Simoyi has broken his silence following his removal from office, firmly rejecting allegations of dishonesty and fraud linked to changes made to the union’s bank signatories.

Simoyi, who was removed through a motion of no-confidence at the union’s special general meeting at the weekend, maintains that he acted in the best interests of the union and insists that the allegations against him remain unproven.

He and two other individuals are under criminal investigation by the police’s commercial crimes unit over allegations that the union’s bank signatories were changed without executive approval.

No arrests have been made.

The allegations formed part of several governance concerns that Simoyi was asked to address at the SGM before affiliates voted against him.

Among the concerns were why Simoyi had convened meetings that were not properly constituted and implemented decisions taken at those meetings, and the lack of a legal basis for excluding four executive members.

He was also asked to explain the alleged unconstitutional suspension of the union's general manager, the termination of Katiso Mosioua from being an executive member, the use of union funds outside the initially approved budget and without executive resolutions, and the unilateral relegation of club Winter Rose.

Speaking to the Dispatch on Tuesday, Simoyi defended his conduct, arguing that his efforts were meant to demand accountability and proper governance, and should not be mistaken for misconduct.

"Where concerns arose, my intention was never to attack individuals but rather to ensure that the union operated within its constitutional, governance and fiduciary obligations," Simoyi said.

"Good governance requires those entrusted with leadership to ask difficult questions, demand supporting documentation where necessary, and ensure that decisions and financial transactions are properly authorised and recorded."

He maintained that seeking clarity on financial approvals, contractual arrangements and administrative processes was part of his responsibility as a leader.

"Accountability is not misconduct. Asking questions is not misconduct. Requesting supporting documentation is not misconduct.

"These are fundamental duties of any responsible leader entrusted with overseeing an organisation's affairs."

Simoyi further stressed that the allegations levelled against him had not been tested or proven before an independent tribunal, insisting that he was entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair process.

"I reject any suggestion that I have acted dishonestly, fraudulently or in a manner intended to prejudice Border Rugby Union," he said.

He also expressed regret that the union's internal governance disagreements had spilt into the public domain, adding that he remained confident that the full facts would emerge through the appropriate processes.

Beyond defending himself against the allegations, Simoyi reflected on his years of involvement in Border rugby, tracing his contribution to 2018 when he was part of a leadership collective that stepped forward to help rescue the union from administration.

The union was put under administration in 2018 by SA Rugby due to severe financial distress and governance failures and exited the phase in 2022 after paying its long-term debts.

Simoyi said he had committed his time, professional expertise and personal resources towards rebuilding the organisation at a time when confidence in its future was low.

He was the union's deputy president after administration.

"At a time when many people had lost hope in the organisation, I committed my time, energy, professional expertise and personal resources towards rebuilding the union and restoring confidence among stakeholders, clubs, players, sponsors and the wider rugby community," he said.

Simoyi added that his involvement in the union had never been about personal benefit, pointing to the sacrifices he claimed to have made over the years in support of rugby development in the Border region.

"My commitment has always been to the game, the players, the clubs, and the communities that depend on Border Rugby for sporting opportunities and development.

"Over the years, I have served Border Rugby Union in various leadership capacities.

"Throughout this period, my primary objective was to contribute towards the stabilisation, growth and sustainability of rugby in the Border region.

"Many decisions were taken collectively, many challenges were addressed collectively, and numerous sacrifices were made by individuals who genuinely cared about the future of Border Rugby."

Despite his removal from office, Simoyi said he believed that the evidence would clarify the circumstances surrounding the dispute and urged the rugby fraternity and the public not to rush to judgment.