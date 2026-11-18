A catchy animated dance being taught to pupils is part of a new approach by South African producer responsibility organisation Petco to encourage families to recycle their packaging after shopping.

The Jikis — five digital mascots — recently released their single, Jiki Jiki for Change, on streaming platforms YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

The Jikis introduce the message of the importance of recycling to the next generation of South Africans.

Pupils from Gauteng primary schools will be among the first to learn the Jiki dance at the awards ceremony for Petco’s Get in the Loop inter-schools recycling competition at the end of November.

The music video is accompanied by Once upon a landfill, a children’s bedtime story about the Jikis’ adventures, an educational recycling-themed kids’ activity book and — for parents encouraged by their children to recycle — resources on how to get started.

According to Stats SA’s General Household Survey 2025, only 10.5% of households separate or sort recyclable materials from household waste for recycling.

Petco marketing manager Kara Rohleder said the Jikis got their name from the South African slang term “jiki-jiki”, meaning “all of a sudden”.

“Their purpose is to relay Petco’s message that change is possible and that there is value in turning recyclable packaging into new and useful products — instead of it ending up in landfill or the environment where, like the Jikis, it does not belong.

“The Jikis are born out of SA’s waste challenges and are on a mission to change how we all think about the collection and recycling of valuable recyclable packaging,” Rohleder said.

“Education and awareness is a big part of the work that Petco does, because the more you know, the better you can do in terms of changing your behaviour as a consumer.

“Once you start on your recycling journey, you learn that there are so many factors involved in its success — from advocating for more sustainably designed and produced packaging to the availability of infrastructure that makes collection and recycling possible.”

She said the Jikis had been positively received by the public, with someone likening the concept to the 1980s anti-littering campaign featuring Zibi, the cartoon ostrich.

“They said, decades later, the ‘Zap it in the Zibi can’ message had stayed with them.

"It’s a great example of how environmental awareness campaigns can have a lasting impact.

"We believe the Jikis can do the same for the new digital generation.”

Livio Tronchin, executive creative director of Derrick, the advertising agency that created the characters, said: “Recycling is often communicated as a bit of a chore. It’s worthy, necessary but not particularly exciting.

"With the Jikis, we wanted to create entertainment that also educates.

"We wanted to create a band of characters that people might actually want to spend time with.

“They were created entirely using generative AI, but behind that sits more than a year of very human strategy, character development and craft."

Rohleder said Petco’s website offered easy-to-understand resources about what can and cannot be recycled, and how to collect and separate items at home.

Learn more at www.petco.co.za/jikis.