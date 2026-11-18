Six years after armed police officers stormed her Ngqeleni home and seized her livestock and other belongings, a woman has won her legal battle against the minister of police, with the Mthatha High Court ordering R124,000 in damages.

The woman took the minister to court after the raid at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020, claiming R4m for, among other things, impairment of dignity and deprivation of freedom.

Judge Lindiwe Rusi found the minister liable for damages arising from the unlawful entry, search and seizure, awarding the woman R100,000 for the invasion of her home and R24,000 for the loss of eight pigs.

The woman, whose identity was withheld in the judgment, said the search and seizure on May 29 2020 were unlawful.

It had followed a dispute, which landed in court, with the family of the woman’s deceased partner.

A court order, following the dispute, had ordered that the woman relinquish his property to another woman.

The order directed her to hand over the deceased’s identity document, bank card, driver’s licence, medical aid card, personal effects, including but not limited to his clothing, his cellphone, wheelchair, 16 pigs and 100 fowls.

The minister argued that police had acted under a May 27 2020 high court order relating to a burial dispute.

However, Rusi said that order had been granted in unrelated proceedings and did not authorise the police operation.

The woman alleged that officers seized 24 pigs valued at R6,250 each, R30,000 in cash and a wheelchair.

She said she had not consented to the search, which took place in front of her children and neighbours, and violated her rights to dignity and privacy.

Police admitted entering and searching her home and seizing property but denied acting unlawfully.

Rusi said a search of private premises and seizure of property without a warrant prima facie infringed constitutionally protected rights to privacy, dignity and possession, and was unlawful unless justified by legal authority.

“While I accept that the items in question were the subject of the mandamus that the court granted, the first difficulty confronting the defendant is that viewed in its plain wording; the court order did not authorise the police to enter and search the plaintiff’s home, nor did it empower them to seize the items concerned,” Rusi said.

She found that police had failed to establish facts justifying their entry, search and seizure.

“Their conduct in entering the plaintiff’s home, and in searching it and seizing the property in her possession was unlawful and wrongful,” she said.

There was a dispute over the property seized. The woman produced no documentary proof of how many animals she owned at the time, but Rusi said the absence of documents did not justify rejecting her evidence as false.

The woman testified that she had 24 pigs in her pigsty.

Her daughter corroborated this, saying the animals had ear tags and were loaded onto the deceased’s bakkie, driven by the police’s second witness.

None of the officers who carried out the operation testified.

Rusi accepted, on a balance of probabilities, that 24 pigs had been removed.

However, the woman had been willing to hand over 16 pigs identified in the court order as property claimed by the deceased’s family. Rusi said this did not establish that the woman owned them.

The woman also failed to provide sufficient evidence that the R30,000 in cash had been seized.

“I accept that 24 pigs were removed from the plaintiff’s premises,” Rusi said.

“The plaintiff nevertheless bore the onus of proving ownership of the pigs to succeed in her claim for patrimonial loss.”

She found that the woman had not proved ownership of the 16 pigs identified in the order.

The remaining eight, however, had not been shown to belong to the deceased or anyone else.

The woman had therefore established patrimonial loss in respect of those eight pigs only.

Rusi said the woman’s home had been unlawfully invaded and left in a chaotic state, demonstrating the disorderly manner in which the search was conducted.

“Although the plaintiff was absent during the search and seizure and no psychiatric consequences were proven, this court must acknowledge that her children were present and exposed to intimidating police conduct,” she said.

The judge said there was no satisfactory explanation for why police officers had become involved in enforcing compliance with the court order.

“The conduct of the police demonstrates abuse of their authority.

“The overriding consideration is that the right to privacy, inextricably linked to a person’s dignity and integrity of their personhood, enjoys constitutional protection. These rights were violated without justification.

“I consider the amount of R100,000 to be an appropriate award for the plaintiff’s general damages.”