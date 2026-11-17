Border Rugby Union members who laid a fraud complaint against former acting president Asanda Simoyi have vowed to pursue the matter despite his removal from office following a successful motion of no confidence at the union’s special general meeting (SGM) on Sunday.

The members insist that Simoyi must still answer the allegations, which relate to the alleged changing of the union’s bank signatories without executive approval.

Simoyi and two other individuals are under criminal investigation, with the matter being handled by the police’s commercial crime unit.

No arrests have been made.

Speaking to the Dispatch on Monday, BRU executive member Siphokazi Njani said Simoyi’s removal from office would not change their stance of pursuing the fraud complaint.

BRU insiders revealed that the fraud allegations were also raised during the SGM.

“He said he was unable to touch on it [the fraud case] as the police had not yet approached him about it,” a member said.

The criminal case was added to the nine governance concerns that affiliates wanted Simoyi to address in a formal requisition at the meeting.

It is said Simoyi provided answers at the SGM, but some members were not convinced by them.

According to BRU general manager Mthunzi Hewu, 31 members voted in favour of Simoyi vacating office, while 13 supported him remaining.

There was one spoilt ballot, while Alfred Nzo district and Ncera Leopards did not attend the meeting.

Hewu confirmed that the motion of no confidence had been successful after members were given an opportunity to deliberate on the grounds presented and Simoyi was afforded a chance to respond.

“In terms of the BRU constitution, an executive committee member ceases to hold office upon removal through a resolution passed at a general meeting in support of a motion of no confidence,” Hewu said.

“The meeting considered the motion, including the grounds presented by the requesting members.

“The chairperson consequently declared that the motion of no confidence had succeeded.”

The union is expected to elect a new president on November 28.

The Dispatch understands that Theo Mvalo, a club representative on the union’s executive, emerged as the only nominee.

Mvalo was previously elected BRU president in August, but his appointment, together with that of his executive, was set aside after the KuGompo City high court granted an interim interdict against the newly elected leadership.

Simoyi and others had approached the court, arguing that the election process was tainted by alleged constitutional breaches, including the cancellation of representative elections, failure to complete nomination processes within prescribed timeframes and an allegedly invalid meeting agenda.

The court subsequently reinstated the previous executive, with Simoyi assuming the role of acting president.

The presidency became vacant after Zuko Badli left the position to take up a role at SA Rugby.

When contacted for comment on Monday, Simoyi said he was preoccupied by other things.

He offered to respond in writing, but no response had been received at the time of writing.

Last week, before the SGM, Simoyi had issued an apology to the union's members and proposed that all decisions taken between July 31 and November 10 be set aside.

“Given the divisions and challenges that this process has created throughout the region, I appeal to all members to put aside personal differences and attend a meeting in Butterworth,” he said.

“While concerns regarding costs have been noted and appreciated, an in-person meeting will provide the best opportunity for constructive engagement, reconciliation and the presentation of reports outlining progressive initiatives from all sides.

“This will assist us in reaching common ground and agreeing on a way forward for the Border Rugby Union.

“It is important to acknowledge that, all of us have made decisions that we genuinely believed were in the best interests of Border rugby.

“We serve because of our commitment to rugby and the development of the game within our region.