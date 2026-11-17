The death toll from Saturday’s horrific head-on collision between a minibus taxi carrying University of Fort Hare students and a truck on the N2 near eMaxesibeni has risen to six after another student succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday.

The students were travelling from Dikeni to Mbizana for the summer holidays when the crash occurred on Saturday, November 14.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality municipal manager Luvuyo Mahlaka confirmed on Monday that the sixth victim, a male student who had been in a critical condition, had died in hospital.

The six deceased students comprise five men and one woman.

The university and municipality have also confirmed that 15 students were involved in the crash, rather than the 13 initially reported.

Of the nine surviving students, two remain in hospital, while seven who sustained minor injuries have been discharged.

Acting University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor and principal Prof Mzukisi Njotini said the university had received the devastating news of the sixth death earlier on Monday.

"Our university community is profoundly saddened by this further loss, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families and loved ones," Njotini said.

All 15 students were registered undergraduates at the university, with nine enrolled in the Faculty of Education, four in the Faculty of Science and Agriculture, and two in the Faculty of Management and Commerce.

Most of the students were from Mbizana.

"Behind these numbers are young people with hopes, aspirations and promising futures, whose lives matter deeply to their families and to our University," Njotini said.

As a mark of respect, Njotini has called on the university community to observe a moment of silence at noon on Tuesday, November 17.

"Wherever we may be, I ask that we pause together in remembrance of our students and in solidarity with their grieving families," he said.

He also urged staff and students to keep those recovering from their injuries in their thoughts and prayers.

Meanwhile, municipal officials, university representatives and other stakeholders have begun visiting the bereaved families in Mbizana to assess their needs and provide support.

The visits follow a meeting of the municipality's Joint Operation Committee on Sunday, at which officials agreed to conduct family assessments and compile a preliminary report on the assistance required.

The initiative involves the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality, the University of Fort Hare, Alfred Nzo District Municipality and the security cluster.

Mahlaka said the municipality and the broader Mbizana community shared the grief of the families who had lost their children.

Njotini said the university's acting executive director of student affairs was travelling to Mbizana on Monday to meet the bereaved families and offer support.

"Our immediate priority remains the wellbeing of these families, the recovery of the injured students and the provision of compassionate and practical support to everyone affected. We will continue to walk alongside the families during this extraordinarily difficult time," Njotini said.

Counselling and psychosocial support are being provided to injured students, their families and fellow students affected by the tragedy.

The provincial department of health is conducting postmortem examinations on the deceased students and is expected to advise when their bodies can be released to their families.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced once the necessary forensic processes have been completed.

The university has also initiated discussions about a memorial service to honour the six students. Details will be announced after consultation with their families.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads as the festive season approaches.

Njotini said the university would continue supporting the affected families.

"To the families who have lost their loved ones, please know that your grief is shared by an entire University community. We cannot begin to imagine the depth of your loss, but we stand with you in sorrow, compassion and solidarity," he said.