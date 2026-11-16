From Kubusi to Ghana: Local beauty queen claims continental crown

For Antoni, the title represents more than personal achievement. She sees it as an opportunity to use her platform to promote self-confidence, discipline and personal development among young people through her Kingdom for Queens Organisation.

She said her first priority was to take the organisation’s work into her own community before extending its reach across the continent.

"I have to start in my community first. I have to start with Kingdom for Queens Organisation before I take the crown across the continent. This crown is continental, and I want to reach young girls and boys from rural communities in Africa," she said.

Antoni wants to create opportunities for young people who feel limited by their backgrounds, encouraging them to recognise their abilities and pursue their ambitions.

An unemployed information technology graduate from Lovedale TVET College, she believes young people should also develop their talents and practical skills rather than rely only on formal qualifications to improve their circumstances.

"As youth, we have qualifications, but we also have skills and gifts. With the rate of unemployment in SA, we need to use the gifts and skills that we have to change our lives," she said.

Her own journey in pageantry began at the age of eight, when she entered local competitions, including Miss Kubusi Combined School.

She continued pursuing her interest as she grew older, entering Miss Stutterheim in 2021 before progressing to the national stage through Classic Queen SA in 2025, where she received the Classic Queen Rising Star title.

Although she did not win the overall national crown, the recognition strengthened her belief that she was moving closer to her dream.

Her latest achievement has taken her beyond SA's borders, giving her the opportunity to represent the country on a continental stage.

Antoni said preparing for the international competition required daily practice, discipline and determination, as she understood the responsibility of representing SA.

Getting to Ghana, however, came with financial challenges. She initially worried about how she would raise the money needed to travel and participate.

Her family, including her parents, sisters and cousins, rallied behind her, while support from her community exceeded her expectations.

Some residents voted for her during the competition, while others contributed financially to help her secure votes.

She said she was overwhelmed by the support from people who believed in her dream and wanted to see her succeed.

For Antoni, that support reinforced the idea that her achievement was not hers alone, but something her community had also invested in.

Through Kingdom for Queens Organisation, she hopes to develop programmes that build confidence and discipline among young people, while helping them recognise their potential.

She also wants to mentor aspiring models and use her own experience in pageantry to guide those who hope to follow a similar path.

Her commitment to youth development extends beyond beauty pageants. She is also a co-founder of the Sakhana Cultural Dance Group, which provides young people with an opportunity to express their talents.

Antoni said the continental title had brought with it a greater sense of responsibility, as she wanted her achievement to translate into meaningful change.

"It means purpose. I want to use my voice to make an impactful change in my society and the continent at large," she said.