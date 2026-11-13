Seven killed in N2 crash, including five-year-old boy

Seven people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed in a head-on collision between a Suzuki seven-seater and a Toyota Corolla on the N2 between Kei Cuttings and Ndabakazi.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said seven of the Suzuki’s eight occupants died at the scene.

“The deceased comprised two women and five men, including the young boy.

“The driver of the Toyota Corolla sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, together with one passenger from the Suzuki,” he said.

Two other vehicles, a Mazda SUV and a Mercedes-Benz sedan, were subsequently involved in secondary collisions. Their occupants sustained minor injuries.

Binqose said drunk driving and poor visibility caused by misty weather were suspected to have contributed to the crash.

“Emergency rescue teams and other emergency personnel responded to the scene to assist the injured and manage the aftermath of the collision,” he said.

The road was partially reopened, with law enforcement officers remaining at the scene to regulate traffic.

Motorists were urged to approach the area with caution, reduce their speed and follow officers’ instructions.