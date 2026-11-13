Daily Dispatch Local Heroes celebrated at glittering gala dinner

The East London International Convention Centre was decked out for an evening of sparkle and celebration on Thursday as the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards brought together 12 people who work tirelessly to make a difference in their communities.

The annual awards, in partnership with Johnson's, celebrate individuals whose efforts often happen away from the spotlight but have a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

This year's gala dinner was hosted by actor and television presenter Nico Panagiotopoulos, popularly known as Nico Panagio, who has been a familiar face on South African television for about 25 years.

From supporting those in need to creating opportunities and bringing hope to their communities, the 12 recipients were celebrated for the time, dedication and personal sacrifices that made their work possible.

Among the winners are Athalia Flanagan, co-founder of the Thetha Nathi NPO, which offers counselling sessions to pupils and families, and Constance Zziwa, of Work 4 A Living, which operates 44 centres across SA, providing skills training to help job-seekers find employment, start businesses or pursue further studies.

Asekho Motabene of the Sikhula Sonke Development Agency creates foundational learning opportunities for young children, while Robyn Brown founded the Nyara Youth Development NPO to help children and young adults gain access to education, skills and opportunities.

Tracy Taylor of the Starfish Foundation has been assisting vulnerable families and organising community support projects, often relying on donations and goodwill to keep her work going, while Dr Gigi Ranjana founded the iThemba Home, a specialised place of safety for children who cannot remain in hospital but require round-the-clock care.

Another winner, Irma Joubert, cares for 101 children between the ages of three and 18, many of whom arrive carrying the weight of abuse, neglect or loss, through her Daily Bread Child and Youth Care Centre in Mount Coke.

Then there is Dianne Lehy of the Greensleeves Children’s Trust, a nonprofit that provides a home, education and support to dozens of vulnerable children in Brakfontein.

Sisanda Kopolo of Friends of the Library works with primary and high school pupils through library orientation days, exhibitions, career guidance and holiday activities, putting the importance of reading front and centre.

Buyile Geza, meanwhile, founded Emonti Revolution Arts and uses drama, dance and music to give children in Duncan Village an opportunity to develop their artistic abilities while keeping them away from drugs and other social ills.

Nathanael Padayachee has been helping charities, schools and struggling families across KuGompo City for years, using his dealership, Nate’s Car Sales, as a vehicle for giving back.

The final winner, Satish Nair, resuscitated the Quigney Ratepayers and Residents’ Association and, with the Friends of Quigney, designed an innovative plan to turn the sometimes-chaotic suburb into a haven of peace and enjoyment.

Ubuntu Media Holdings acting chief executive Ryan Megaw said 2026 had been a significant year for the Daily Dispatch and its sister titles, one in which ownership of the media company had changed hands.

Addressing guests at the gala dinner, Megaw said the new owners had brought “a renewed sense of purpose and an exciting opportunity to unlock the full potential of these historic titles and position them for the future”.

He said the name Ubuntu was fitting for the new chapter, particularly at a time when South Africans needed to find ways to work together.

“As we look at the world around us, and particularly at the results of our recent elections, it is clear that we are at a point in our country's journey where we need to find ways to work together,” Megaw said.

“We need to look beyond our differences and understand that the future of our communities depends on what we are prepared to do for one another.”

Megaw said the Local Heroes represented the spirit of Ubuntu through their commitment to addressing challenges in their communities.

“Our local heroes are people who have chosen not to stand on the sidelines. They have seen a need in their communities and have decided to do something about it.

“They give their time, their energy and often their own resources, not because they expect recognition, but simply because they care.”

Megaw encouraged guests to support the initiatives being driven by the heroes and help extend their reach.

“To our local heroes: we salute you. We encourage everyone here tonight to support the projects you are involved in, to amplify your work and to help your efforts reach even further.”

He urged guests to leave the evening inspired to make a difference in their own communities.

“Be inspired!”