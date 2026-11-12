Defence questions credibility of accuser in racial slur hearing

The Judicial Service Tribunal hearing into allegations against Eastern Cape High Court judge Belinda Hartle saw tense exchanges on Wednesday as the judge's defence accused her accuser of lying under oath.
Advocate Jan Heunis challenged the credibility of registrar's clerk Thozamile Semekazi, pushing to introduce audio recordings that allegedly contradict Semekazi's testimony concerning his communications with a journalist.
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