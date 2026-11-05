Voters across the Eastern Cape turned out in significant numbers for the local government elections, balancing determination with deep frustration over lingering service delivery failures. Despite persistent shortages of clean running water and poor road infrastructure worsened by rain, more than 1.4 million residents cast their ballots by late afternoon.

While the voting process proceeded smoothly across most of the province, officials faced disruptions including weather-delayed station openings, sporadic protests, and the removal of two presiding officers for irregularities.