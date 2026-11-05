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Disappointment mounts as first-time voters stuck in matric camps miss out on ballots

Dutywa school pupils 'denied right to vote'

Claim that grade 12s attending camp barred from leaving premises denied by education department

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
  • Sino Majangaza
4 min read
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Grade 12 pupils attending matric camps at two Eastern Cape schools were reportedly prevented from leaving their premises to cast their ballots on election day, despite widespread national efforts to encourage youth voter turnout. Frustrated pupils and concerned parents in Dutywa voiced their disappointment after learners were allegedly denied permission to visit adjacent voting stations.

Education authorities and school leadership have strongly rejected the allegations, maintaining that all eligible learners were duly permitted to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

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