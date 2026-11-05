Grade 12 pupils attending matric camps at two Eastern Cape schools were reportedly prevented from leaving their premises to cast their ballots on election day, despite widespread national efforts to encourage youth voter turnout. Frustrated pupils and concerned parents in Dutywa voiced their disappointment after learners were allegedly denied permission to visit adjacent voting stations.
Education authorities and school leadership have strongly rejected the allegations, maintaining that all eligible learners were duly permitted to exercise their constitutional right to vote.
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