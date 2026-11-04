The Makhanda High Court has overturned the fraud, corruption, and financial misconduct convictions of former Enoch Mgijima municipal manager Nokuthula Zondani. The appeal court ruled that the state failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, fully acquitting her.

Following the judgment, Zondani announced plans to sue the state and the police for unlawful arrest and prosecution, citing gross misdirections in the initial trial court's assessment of contract threshold evidence.