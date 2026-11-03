Three suspected extortionists killed in Ngqeleni police shootout

Three suspected extortionists were shot dead in a confrontation with police in Ngqeleni on Monday, bringing to 16 the number of suspects killed in shootouts with Eastern Cape police since August.
The latest shooting took place in Nothintsila village, in the OR Tambo district, at about 10.15am when members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) from Mthatha encountered three men allegedly involved in extorting money from local businesses.
Police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said officers had received information about three suspects who were allegedly collecting money from shops in the area.
While travelling along a gravel road in Nothintsila, the officers spotted three men matching the descriptions they had been given.
The officers stopped their vehicles and approached the men, who allegedly opened fire.
"The suspects opened fire on the members, and the members retaliated. All three suspects were fatally wounded. No police members were injured," Gantana said.
"Three pistols with serial numbers filed off were recovered at the scene. The suspects have not yet been identified. Cases of attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition have been opened."
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was called to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Monday's shooting was the latest in a series of armed confrontations between police and suspected criminals in the province over the past three months, several of them linked to alleged extortion and attacks on police officers.
On August 27, three suspects were killed during an intelligence-driven police operation in the Lucwecwe administrative area of Khovoti, near Mqanduli.
Police recovered three unlicensed firearms.
On September 18 and 19, three suspects were killed in police operations in the Ziphunzana and Ngolo areas outside Mthatha following the murders of two police officers.
Warrant Officer Thando Magoxo, 51, and Constable Ntlahla Tyhali, 30, were killed while responding to an extortion complaint at a spaza shop.
Police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and three handguns during the subsequent operations.
On October 6, four suspects were shot dead during a confrontation with members of the Motherwell TRT in Mtshekisani Street, KwaDwesi, Gqeberha.
Two 9mm Norinco pistols and a toy gun were recovered at the scene.
Less than two weeks later, on October 17, another suspect was killed following a high-speed police chase along the R411 between Mqanduli and Coffee Bay.
The suspect was allegedly wanted in connection with murder and the killing of a police officer at Eziko Tavern. Police recovered an AK-47 rifle.
On October 21, two suspected extortionists were shot dead during a confrontation with police at Tikana Stop in Cala.
Two pistols were recovered, while a third suspect escaped.
The latest three deaths in Ngqeleni bring the total number of suspects fatally wounded in these six incidents to 16.
Police have appealed to anyone with information that could help identify the three men killed on Monday, or who has knowledge of alleged extortion activities in Ngqeleni, to come forward.
"The SAPS remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to act decisively against criminal elements," Gantana said.