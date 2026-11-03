Three suspected extortionists killed in Ngqeleni police shootout

Three suspected extortionists have been shot dead during a confrontation with police in Ngqeleni, Eastern Cape, after officers responded to reports of businesses being targeted in Nothintsila village. The suspects allegedly opened fire when approached by members of the Tactical Response Team, prompting police to retaliate.

This incident pushes the death toll of suspects killed in shootouts with Eastern Cape police to 16 since August, underscoring ongoing violent clashes amid a concerted crackdown on extortion rackets across the province.