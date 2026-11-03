The OR Tambo district municipality has officially opened a R79m disaster management centre in Libode, aimed at boosting official preparedness and emergency response times in a disaster-prone area of the Eastern Cape.
During the launch, Mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana stressed the importance of robust internal systems and staff accountability, whilst also calling for an end to the exploitation of disaster relief efforts by local officials.
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