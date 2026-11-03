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Leadership warns against exploiting disasters as council looks to real victims

State-of-the-art disaster management centre unveiled in Libode

Mayor demands staff excellence as district seeks to overcome past flood tragedies

3 min read
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The OR Tambo district municipality has officially opened a R79m disaster management centre in Libode, aimed at boosting official preparedness and emergency response times in a disaster-prone area of the Eastern Cape.

During the launch, Mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana stressed the importance of robust internal systems and staff accountability, whilst also calling for an end to the exploitation of disaster relief efforts by local officials.

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