Special voting off to relatively smooth start in Eastern Cape

Special voting in the Eastern Cape has commenced with minor disruptions, as service delivery protests, washed-out infrastructure, and heavy flooding caused delays across several polling stations. Despite an overall smooth start, access hurdles in rural municipalities forced officials to seek helicopter assistance to ensure isolated citizens can cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, growing frustration over poor road networks and unfulfilled municipal court orders has led neglected villagers to threaten boycotts, highlighting the severe contrast between eager urban voters and remote rural communities battling infrastructural neglect.