Eastern Cape PR councillor candidate disqualified following arrest over attempted ballot theft

An Eastern Cape PR councillor candidate for the 2026 municipal elections has been disqualified after being arrested over the alleged attempted theft of ballot papers and other election material, while a presiding officer in Mdantsane has been removed from her duties amid claims she transported party agents during special-vote home visits.

The alleged theft and disqualification of councillor candidate and removal of the presiding officer were confirmed by Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) provincial electoral officer Khayakazi Magudumane.

Magudumane said the PR candidate was arrested after she and another suspect, who is still on the run, had visited the IEC storage centre at the Ngcobo police station and demanded that they be handed voting material for two voting stations in the area.

The alleged incident happened at about 4am on Monday.

"This is something that is very strange because presiding officers are requested to collect material themselves, and they cannot send anyone on their behalf.

"On verification of that information, it was found that there was no such arrangement, and that these people were attempting to steal the two boxes that had our security material and ballot papers.

"We then reported the matter to SAPS and its under investigation, but this morning [Tuesday] we received confirmation that the main suspect or culprit, the one who is also a PR candidate, has been arrested," Magudumane said.

A second suspect is still being sought by police.

The IEC said the PR candidate has broken their code of conduct for political parties and has since been disqualified as a candidate.

The IEC also confirmed that a presiding officer in Mdantsane's ward 30 has been relieved of her since been relieved of her duties, amid allegations that she had transported party agents in her own vehicle, while conducting home visits for special votes.

It is alleged that party T-shirts were distributed during the visits.