Eastern Cape education official suspended again just one day after return

The Eastern Cape education department's communications director, Vuyiseka Mboxela, has been placed on precautionary suspension just one day after returning to work following a year-long disciplinary process. Mboxela had previously been cleared of all workplace abuse and misconduct allegations, only to face fresh charges regarding alleged unauthorised access to departmental IT systems.

Describing the latest move as vindictive and a form of constructive dismissal, Mboxela remains adamant that she will defeat the new accusations. Meanwhile, the provincial education department has declined to comment on the matter, citing internal codes of conduct regarding employer-employee confidentiality.