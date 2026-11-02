Children left without parents after Flagstaff crash claims seven lives

Seven people have died and children have been left without their parents after a truck carrying about 30 passengers from a traditional ceremony overturned near Flagstaff on Saturday.

The devastating impact of the crash emerged on Monday when Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visited bereaved families, including one that lost three members in the accident.

Another household has been left headed by children following the deaths of the adults who had cared for them.

The death toll rose from six to seven after another passenger succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The truck was transporting families from Mswakazi in Port St Johns to Bizana after a traditional ceremony during which they were accompanying a newlywed woman, known as umakoti, to her new home.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Two men and four women were declared dead after the crash, while several other passengers were taken to hospital with injuries.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released as the process of notifying their families and next of kin continues.

During her visit on Monday, Fanta met grieving relatives and assessed the circumstances of households affected by the tragedy.

The department identified families facing severe hardship following the loss of breadwinners, with some households requiring urgent assistance.

Fanta provided food parcel vouchers to affected families and pledged further support from her department.

"We share in the grief of the families and everyone affected by this tragedy," she said.

"Our thoughts are with them as they face this difficult time.

"We encourage them to draw on the support of their loved ones and community."

Fanta said the families could not be left to cope with the consequences of the tragedy alone.

She undertook to continue engaging with affected households and local stakeholders to determine what further assistance was needed, particularly where children had been left without adult caregivers.

The department also appealed to the public to respect the privacy of bereaved families and allow them time to grieve.

Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha expressed concern about the continued loss of life on the province's roads.

"We are deeply saddened at this loss of life.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured.

"We urge all drivers, particularly those transporting passengers to exercise caution, ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and adjust their driving to [fit] road conditions," Nqatha said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.