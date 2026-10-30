Unemployed young people alongside members of Equal Education marched to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's office in Bhisho to demand urgent, sustainable solutions to youth joblessness. With local government elections approaching, demonstrators warned that widespread frustration over empty campaign promises could heavily penalise ruling political parties at the ballot box.

Anger mounted among the crowd when Premier Mabuyane failed to receive their memorandum in person due to official visits elsewhere. Although his special adviser accepted the document, protesters expressed deep scepticism over repeated political assurances and urged voters to hold leaders accountable.