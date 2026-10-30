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Safa calls on corporate sponsors to mirror Stayfree deal and invest in women's football

Every Banyana Banyana goal scores 1,000 packs of pads for Eastern Cape girls

Hope Schools becomes the first beneficiary as Goals 4 Pads initiative launches in the Eastern Cape

  • Buhle Sirayi
  • Banathi Gungqisa
4 min read

Banyana Banyana and sanitary hygiene brand Stayfree have launched the Goals 4 Pads campaign, pledging 1,000 packs of sanitary pads to disadvantaged schools across South Africa for every goal scored by the national women's football team. Hope Schools in KuGompo City became the first beneficiary following a visit by national squad members and officials.

The initiative addresses period poverty whilst promoting women's sport, ensuring young female athletes do not miss out on educational and athletic opportunities due to a lack of basic hygiene products.

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