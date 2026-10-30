Banyana Banyana and sanitary hygiene brand Stayfree have launched the Goals 4 Pads campaign, pledging 1,000 packs of sanitary pads to disadvantaged schools across South Africa for every goal scored by the national women's football team. Hope Schools in KuGompo City became the first beneficiary following a visit by national squad members and officials.

The initiative addresses period poverty whilst promoting women's sport, ensuring young female athletes do not miss out on educational and athletic opportunities due to a lack of basic hygiene products.