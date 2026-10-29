No, you cannot apply to be a 'nton-nton manager' at Buffalo City Metro

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has dismissed fears of a cyberattack after a bizarre job advert seeking a 'nton-nton manager' appeared on its official website, sparking widespread amusement and mockery across social media platforms like TikTok.

Municipal officials clarified that the listing, which roughly translates to 'something-something manager' in isiXhosa, was merely an administrative glitch caused by exposed backend test data during routine website updates, rather than a security breach.