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DA and EFF question municipal ICT governance following humorous online job listing

No, you cannot apply to be a 'nton-nton manager' at Buffalo City Metro

Municipality clarifies test data error after social media users mock mystery municipal vacancy

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
2 min read

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has dismissed fears of a cyberattack after a bizarre job advert seeking a 'nton-nton manager' appeared on its official website, sparking widespread amusement and mockery across social media platforms like TikTok.

Municipal officials clarified that the listing, which roughly translates to 'something-something manager' in isiXhosa, was merely an administrative glitch caused by exposed backend test data during routine website updates, rather than a security breach.

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