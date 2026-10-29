Buffalo City Metro's embattled development agency is facing fresh leadership instability following the sudden resignation of its acting chief executive, Sabelo Mavundla. His planned return to his substantive role as chief financial officer comes just days after the municipal council extended the secondment of former city finance head Vincent Pillay to the very same position.

The leadership reshuffle coincides with deep internal divisions over governance documents and a controversial service level agreement. Despite historic failures to deliver key initiatives, including the stalled R120m Waterworld Fun Park, the municipal entity is now seeking expanded control over major metropolitan infrastructure projects.