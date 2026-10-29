A survivor who lived through a horrifying Mdantsane shooting by pretending to be dead has welcomed the life sentences handed down to the gunman who murdered three of his friends. Liyema Dyasi, who still lives with a bullet lodged in his spine, said justice has finally been served following the brutal November 2023 attack.

Siphelele Jako, 34, was handed multiple life terms alongside concurrent sentences for attempted murder, kidnapping, and firearm offences after acting judge Noluvo Mhlana condemned his ruthless attack on defenceless teenagers studying for their examinations.