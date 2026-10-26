Sensitive documents left behind at abandoned police office

Sensitive police files, including rape dockets linked to a Mdantsane serial rapist, witness affidavits, and detectives' personal records, have been compromised after being abandoned in a deserted police cluster facility. The R25.5m state-funded building in Fort Jackson was left unsecured, leading to extensive vandalism, broken safes, and recent arson.

Despite police units operating nearby, the ransacked property was left scattered with confidential dockets, death certificates, and personal wills. The breach has prompted calls for an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigation as the state continues to spend public funds renting alternative office spaces across Mdantsane.