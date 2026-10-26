A day meant for celebrating remarkable longevity turned into mourning when Eastern Cape centenarian Nowanele Yucu Mvuza died on Saturday, the very day she reached her 119th birthday. Mvuza, who lived in Centane, was in the process of being verified as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records and longevity research organisation LongeviQuest.
Municipal officials from the Amathole District Municipality had arrived at her home to present birthday gifts, only to learn of her passing at Butterworth Hospital. Her family and community have remembered her as a bedrock of wisdom and living history.
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