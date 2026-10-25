Eastern Cape councillor shot dead by unidentified assailants

LULAMILE FENI

A 63-year-old councillor was shot dead during a home robbery in Dutywa on Friday night.

Police opened a case of murder and house robbery after the incident at Fipaza homestead, Bende village, in the Taleni administrative area.

Police said officers in Dutywa were called to attend to a shooting at about 7.30pm.

When police arrived at the homestead, the victim's family pointed out the body inside the house.

The man had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Preliminary investigations indicate that two unknown men arrived at the house and had an argument with the victim.

They then allegedly tripped him and shot him twice in the head.

The assailants then pointed a gun at a family member and demanded the victim's firearm.

When they found the safe, they broke it open and took the gun.

Members of the local Criminal Record Centre processed the crime scene and retrieved 9mm cartridge cases.

No-one has been arrested.