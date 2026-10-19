National Arts Festival seeks new artistic director to shape its future

The National Arts Festival (NAF) is searching for a new artistic director to lead the Makhanda-based event into its next chapter, following the departure of Rucera Seethal in August.

The festival has opened applications for the position, offering a renewable five-year contract to a candidate who will shape its artistic vision, develop emerging talent and strengthen its international profile.

Seethal stepped down after overseeing seven editions of the festival since 2020, including its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and a period of significant change in the arts sector.

Her tenure saw the festival broaden its representation of languages and storytelling traditions, while exploring new technologies, experimental productions and international collaborations.

NAF chief executive Palesa Kadi said the appointment would play a crucial role in determining the festival's future.

“The artistic director builds the soul of the festival,” Kadi said.

“We are looking for a curator with a clear point of view, deep roots in the African arts community and strong international networks.

"We also seek a leader who will open the festival to new voices.

“This is a chance to shape what Makhanda means to artists and audiences for decades to come.”

Reflecting on her departure in August, Seethal paid tribute to the festival team and the opportunities her time in Makhanda had provided.

“It's been an absolute honour working with the festival team, a group of people who bring everything they have and more, not only during the festival but every day, to keep the organisation and programme together and moving forward,” she said.

“When I joined the festival, I came from previous work focusing on international and continental exchange.

“My tenure at the festival has enabled a deeper engagement with the vast South African arts landscape, we have so much inspiration, hope, creative solutions to contribute to our fast evolving world.”

Seethal was due to co-convene the Watch & Talk programme at Theatre Festival Basel before taking up a position with the Irish government, developing creative exchange and collaboration between Ireland and Southern Africa.

Her successor will oversee programming across theatre, dance, music, comedy, visual arts, literature, film and digital productions.

Key responsibilities include commissioning new work, supporting young and emerging artists, strengthening the Fringe programme and creating opportunities for productions to tour nationally and internationally.

The director will also work with the festival's chief executive to improve artists' economic opportunities and develop year-round creative programmes in Makhanda.