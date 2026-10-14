No glitches reported in Eastern Cape as thousands of matrics sit for National Senior Certificate examinations

The 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations have officially begun in the Eastern Cape with a seamless start, as matric pupils across the province sat for their Computer Applications Technology paper without reported disruptions or administrative glitches. Despite recent severe weather and localized pre-exam tensions, provincial education authorities confirmed that early interventions ensured exam papers were delivered punctually and proceedings went ahead undisturbed.

With over 127,000 full-time and part-time candidates registered in the province this year, the Eastern Cape education department has set an ambitious pass target of 85%. While past hurdles including staffing shortages and syllabus disruptions posed threats earlier in the term, monitoring teams and legislature oversight committees report that robust contingency measures are currently holding firm.