Another Willowvale headman and mother gunned down

A second traditional leader and his mother have been gunned down in Willowvale in just over a month, with no arrests made in either case.

The latest victims, a 44-year-old headman and his 70-year-old mother, were shot dead at their homestead in Komkhulu village, outside Willowvale, on Tuesday evening.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said two armed men stormed the homestead at about 6.45pm and held five occupants at gunpoint.

"It is further alleged that the suspects demanded cash and a firearm," Gantana said.

"They opened fire, fatally wounding the 44-year-old headman and his 70-year-old mother, before fleeing the scene."

The headman's wife and two other occupants escaped unharmed.

A provincial serious violent crime investigation team has been assigned to the case.

The attack follows the September 4 murders of Nkosi Mzonke Gudlulwandle Mazamisa, 52, and his mother, Nkosikazi Nojongile Eleonor Mazamisa, 70, at their Great Place in Nqabarha, also outside Willowvale.

A 50-year-old woman was wounded in that shooting.