Quad bikes, watched by drone, deliver medication to EC villagers

In the remote rural locality of Bhaziya near Mthatha, an innovative healthcare delivery programme is transforming lives by dispatching quad bikes monitored by overhead drones to deliver chronic medication to patients' doorsteps.

Spearheaded by the Nkosi Minenkulu Joyi Foundation and the Bhaziya Traditional Council in partnership with the Eastern Cape department of health, the R1.2m initiative spares vulnerable residents perilous, day-long journeys to distant clinics, ensuring vital treatment is never missed.